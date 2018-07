MANATEE COUNTY- A Manatee County murder investigation from January is ongoing.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working to locate the man who was seen with 42-year-old Michael Angelo Jacoby Grantley, seen standing to the right of Grantley in a Sarasota Wawa’s surveillance video before he was murdered on January 15th.

The Wawa is located at 3703 N. Washington Blvd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCSO at 941–747–3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866–634–TIPS.