Mastrole QB Camp coming to Suncoast

By
Don Brennan
-
1

SARASOTA – Highly-renowned quarterback coach Ken Mastrole is coming to the Suncoast this Friday, July 20th, to put on a QB and wide receiver instructional camp.

The camp will be from 9 am to 1 pm, and it is open to 5th through 8th graders. Its being held at the Sarasota Sun Devils Stadium in Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota.

QBs will receive tutelage on footwork, arm angles, and technique. They also will use video analysis, have classroom sessions, and use 3D motion mechanics to better themselves.

Wise Receivers will be taught by former Buccaneers, and former Florida Gator wide receivers. It’s $150 per camper for QBs, and $75 for the wide receivers. Again, its this Friday, from 9 am to 1 pm. Go to www.passingcamp.com for more information.

Don Brennan
