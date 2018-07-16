“Major Pill Dealer” and Bradenton business owner faces multiple drug trafficking charges

BRADENTON- Manatee County Detectives arrested a Bradenton business owner, who they called ‘a major pill dealer’.

43-year-old John Mark Hutson is the registered owner of Professional Touch Cleaners, located at 1518 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton.

Hutson was caught in early June dealing to undercover officers. A K-9 search of his vehicle revealed his possession of more than 1,000 pills of Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, and more.

After bonding out, the investigation continued, when deputies obtained a search warrant of his home. Hutson was later arrested for the second time Wednesday at his business.

Dave Bristow, Spokesman for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said, “It takes a pretty big drug dealer off the streets of our county and we’ve seen a little uptick in pill usage and dealing recently, especially since we do crack down on fentanyl and heroin. Now, we’re seeing a little bit more of an uptick in pills. So certainly this is good news to get him off the streets.”

Hutson is charged with 5 drug trafficking charges and more than 10 drug possession charges, and was booked at the Manatee County Jail.