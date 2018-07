ATLANTA, GA – SEC Media Day got underway today in Atlanta, Georgia, and for the First time since leaving Florida State, Jimbo Fisher took the stage. Fisher resigned the day before FSU’s 2017 regular-season finale against Louisiana Monroe to take a 10-year, $75 million deal with Texas A&M. Once presented the opportunity with the Aggies, Jimbo didn’t want to walk away because, his vision matched up with the Universities.