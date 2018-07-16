Executive order attempts to clarify beach access law

SARASOTA- Governor Rick Scott is using his executive power to try to clarify a law many have interpreted as an attempt to restrict public beach access. House Bill 631 took effect in July 1st, and Scott signed an executive order last week overriding that law, but many are still concerned.

House Bill 631 was signed in March, since then there’s been months of confusion.

“The intent was to put a hurdle in place of local governments not to be expanding local access anymore,” Professor Frank Alcock said. “But that’s not how people interpreted it, it wasn’t very well written.”

Many property owners across the state took it to mean that they could restrict access to the beach behind their home, and local governments would have to sue to establish customary use.

“We’ve had a lot of overzealous homeowners and have gone out and put out essentially markers or fences, on the public beach.”

State Representative Joe Gruters says he wouldn’t have signed the bill if he knew people would interpret it like that.

Governor Scott’s executive attempts to clarify the law, preventing state agencies to take action limiting public beach access.

“I think Governor Scott cleared it up to make sure that people know whether you live near the beach,” Gruters said. “Or are visiting the beach as a tourist, you know Florida beaches are open for everybody.”

New College Political Science Professor Frank Alcock says the order may not be enough.

“The lack of clarity is not good for anybody,” Alcock said. “There’s just a lot of uncertainty and confusion, I think he felt forced to do something, he’s back tracking a little bit, but this new order is an olive branch, but it doesn’t really resolve the confusion.”

Siesta Key Resident Mike Cosentino says he’s not confused; the law was trying to take power away from local government.

“The state law didn’t really do anything,” Cosentino said. “Other than being able to preclude the counties from doing the right thing.”

He wants to see the law go even further to protect the right of the public to use the beach.

“We have a very real possibility of having some terrible adverse effects to our economy, to our property values, and to our local business values, and we need to step up to the plate, stop privatizing public lands.”

State Representative Joe Gruters says depending on reaction the executive order, and pending lawsuits, a new bill could be revisited next session to even further clarify the law.