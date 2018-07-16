Bullet resistant glass added to every Sarasota County school

SARASOTA – Sarasota County Schools are getting a makeover with fresh security additions to the school district include Police Cars and bullet resistant glass for every Sarasota County school administration office…

“We have a whole framework here that is going to become part of the receptionist desk and this desk is going to have bullet resistant glass at the top and also towards the bottom where the receptionist will be. There will be bullet resistant tiling there as well,” said Tracey Beeker.

One single point of entry at each building is another change you and your child will see once school begins in August.

“So parents, students, visitors, people who volunteer all have to go to one main section of the school to be raptured in to make sure their background check is done before being given access in to the school,” Tracey Beeker.

Again, these changes are happening throughout the district, but if you are a student at Gulf Gate Elementary School, the school’s principal, Robin Magac. says she will continue to communicate with parents as the process continues.

“We will notify parents through text message, through emails, through the mail right before school starts just to let them know what to expect when the first day gets closer. Contruction could be done it might not be done, we’re not quite sure yet, we’re keeping our fingers crossed, but no matter what we do and no matter where it is in the process we will make sure everything is smooth once the students step on our campus in August.”

Tuesday at 3 p.m. the Sarasota County School Board will make even greater steps within the Sarasota County Schools Police force when they officially welcome Paul Grohowski to the team as Police Chief.