Beach Road access question may go to polls

By
Don Brennan
-
0
10

SIESTA KEY – The Beach Road saga in Sarasota County may come when county residents can vote on whether to amend the county’s rules to reopen it.

The County Commission is preparing to put two charter amendments on the November ballot dealing with Beach Road. One amendment would require the county to reopen the road. Last week, county commissioners agreed to hold a public meeting on Aug. 29 at 1:30 p.m., to work on the language for the proposed amendments.
In May 2016, commissioners agreed to vacate a stretch of a public right of way on Beach Road to three landowners on the Beach Road property, but a small group of Siesta Key residents fought the county’s decision. Mike Cosentino has led the fight, and he is now running for County Commissioner.

SHARE
Previous articleCoyote attack prompts Manatee County woman to speak up about protecting your pets
Next articleMastrole QB Camp coming to Suncoast
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR