Beach Road access question may go to polls

SIESTA KEY – The Beach Road saga in Sarasota County may come when county residents can vote on whether to amend the county’s rules to reopen it.

The County Commission is preparing to put two charter amendments on the November ballot dealing with Beach Road. One amendment would require the county to reopen the road. Last week, county commissioners agreed to hold a public meeting on Aug. 29 at 1:30 p.m., to work on the language for the proposed amendments.

In May 2016, commissioners agreed to vacate a stretch of a public right of way on Beach Road to three landowners on the Beach Road property, but a small group of Siesta Key residents fought the county’s decision. Mike Cosentino has led the fight, and he is now running for County Commissioner.