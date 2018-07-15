Shamrock Pub hosts World Cup Watch Party

SARASOTA – France wins the World Cup!

The Shamrock hosted a World Cup watch party in partnership with the local American Outlaw Chapter to watch all of the action.

Ian Linn who is the President of the chapter was on the grill making hot dogs and sausages as he does for every soccer watch party the Shamrock hosts.

The local American Outlaw Chapter is an organization that unites all USA Soccer Nation Team fans in Manatee and Sarasota County.

Derek Anderson, the Owner of the Shamrock Pub, says he’s watched the World Cup all month.

“Soccer as a whole is really growing in our country. It’s been on this aggressive growth pattern for almost 20 years now, since the 90s and the birth of the MLS, we have a great soccer culture. Especially in Sarasota’s community,” said Derek Anderson.

“We always come to the Shamrock to watch games. MLS games, Rowdies away matches. Don’t let the World Cup being over stop you from watching the game with the rest of the community,” said Ian Linn.

The Shamrock Pub is located at 2257 Ringling Blvd.