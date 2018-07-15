Shamrock Pub hosts World Cup Watch Party

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
0

SARASOTA – France wins the World Cup!

The Shamrock hosted a World Cup watch party in partnership with the local American Outlaw Chapter to watch all of the action.

Ian Linn who is the President of the chapter was on the grill making hot dogs and sausages as he does for every soccer watch party the Shamrock hosts.

The local American Outlaw Chapter is an organization that unites all USA Soccer Nation Team fans in Manatee and Sarasota County.

Derek Anderson, the Owner of the Shamrock Pub, says he’s watched the World Cup all month.

“Soccer as a whole is really growing in our country. It’s been on this aggressive growth pattern for almost 20 years now, since the 90s and the birth of the MLS, we have a great soccer culture. Especially in Sarasota’s community,” said Derek Anderson.

“We always come to the Shamrock to watch games. MLS games, Rowdies away matches. Don’t let the World Cup being over stop you from watching the game with the rest of the community,” said Ian Linn.

The Shamrock Pub is located at 2257 Ringling Blvd.

Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

