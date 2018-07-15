Possible paid parking for Siesta Key beach

SARASOTA – The commission will soon discuss having paid parking at Siesta Key beaches.

A survey of 700 residents conducted last year by the Siesta Key Association found 70 percent support paid parking on the key.

Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the idea, but would like for people who live on the key to receive free parking.

Currently, there are 976 parking spaces at Siesta Beach.

“We’re from Frederick, Maryland and we drove a long way to come down here. It’s a gorgeous day. Nice and hot. A nice day for the beach and as far as paying for parking, we’d certainly rather not. We drove around for 20 minutes and found a spot. Glad we didn’t have to pay,” said Fisher.

“We were just in Englewood and when we were there we had to pay with those cards. It was nice, but this is definitely nicer because it’s a big parking lot, it’s the public beach, and it’s a lot more friendly in that regard,” said Kaela Fish.

Westfield Siesta Key Mall, Westfield Sarasota Square and Sarasota Pavilion, formerly known as Gulf Gate Mall are possible locations for the potential park and ride program.