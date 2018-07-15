Coyote attack prompts Manatee County woman to speak up about protecting your pets

MANATEE COUNTY- A Bayshore Gardens woman is working to put an end to a coyote den in her neighborhood.

“She bolted out the door and ran into the yard. I ran to get my shoes, as I was in my bedroom I heard her screaming. And I ran to the backyard, started calling her name, and I looked down and she was limping towards me,” Raisa Hudak said, who recently lost her dog, Chichi after being attacked by a coyote.

Hudak said, “They told me it looked like a coyote bite and her intestines had moved over her hind leg. At six O’clock in the morning, they began a three hour operation. An hour and a half later, they told me that she passed.”

Hudak became motivated to find out more about the coyotes in the community. She reached out to others to see if they had similar experiences.

“I went and found a neighbor and asked if he has seen any wild animals, he said he had seen lots of coyotes in the yard. A pack of coyotes surrounded two adults and a dog,” she said.

After numerous phone calls to her HOA, the county and even Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Hudak was left empty-handed.

“They are using the tunnels to go from one place to another, and these are all easements of Manatee county and Manatee county refuses to do anything. If one gets rabid, they are definitely a threat to pets, children and adults,” Hudak said.

Afraid for the people in her neighborhood, Hudak is trying to find a solution.

“I was hoping they could be trapped and moved to a sanctuary where they can live a better life. I just want the community to be safer, I love this community it’s beautiful, but it’s getting a little dangerous,” she said.