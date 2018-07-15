Bradenton church group returns to congregation after Haiti trip

BRADENTON – A Bradenton church group that was stuck in Haiti during violent riots told their church’s congregation about what they learned Sunday morning.

A week ago, Haiti’s government announced a sharp rise in fuel prices, sending the country into turmoil.

The 28 members of the youth group at Woodlands Community Church in Bradenton were staying at a compound 30 miles away from the capital, where the riots were happening.

When the group tried to get to the airport, they were blocked by burning tires and protesters demanding money.

“I know a lot of you watch the news I know a lot of you saw what had been happening while we were there and how we weren’t able to make it to the airport and I just want to assure you of one thing and god had us there for a purpose.” Communications Director at Woodland Community Church Jeff McCauley said.

Now that they are home, members of the youth group say it’s a memory that will last a life time and the group plans to go back to Haiti in the future.