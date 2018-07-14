Sarasota Severed Society movie outing

The Sarasota Severed Society had an outing today at the movies.

The amputee support group went and saw the movie Skyscaper, starring Dwayne the Rock Johnson and his protrayal of an amputee.

The event was free of charge for members.

Tomas Pardo says their events are a great way for their members to get involved locally.

”We are part of the community, we are amputees, and we also want to bring awareness to our support groups. So any amputee who is not connected, you know, they know that there are support groups out there that they can connect with,” said Pardo.

Pardo says the group has two locations, one in Bradenton and one in Sarasota, where they both meet monthly.

Besides community outings, the society also offers guests like doctors and physical therapists to speak at group meetings.

For a full list of their events, visit ‘Sarasota Severed Society’ on facebook.