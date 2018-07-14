C.B. Wilson’s home is historic property

SARASOTA – Built in 1906, the home of one of the first doctors in Sarasota County, Dr. C.B. Wilson, is open for viewing.

His home was obtained by the county in 2004 before it was demolished. The home was originally built on land on Orange Ave, but the county moved it to its current location.

The home is currently only open for viewing on Sundays from 10 am to 2 p.m.

Linda Becherelli, a parks naturalist with the Sarasota County Parks Recreation and Natural Resources. Says it’s unusual to see a home from the early 1900s in Sarasota because they’re being demolished.

“So to be able to come into a house that’s this well restored and for our citizens being able to see an example of early Sarasota architecture, I think is the benefit for sure,”

Becherelli says Dr. C.B Wilson owned the first car in Sarasota.