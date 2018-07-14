C.B. Wilson’s home is historic property

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
0

SARASOTA – Built in 1906, the home of one of the first doctors in Sarasota County, Dr. C.B. Wilson, is open for viewing.

His home was obtained by the county in 2004 before it was demolished. The home was originally built on land on Orange Ave, but the county moved it to its current location.

The home is currently only open for viewing on Sundays from 10 am to 2 p.m.

Linda Becherelli, a parks naturalist with the Sarasota County Parks Recreation and Natural Resources. Says it’s unusual to see a home from the early 1900s in Sarasota because they’re being demolished.

“So to be able to come into a house that’s this well restored and for our citizens being able to see an example of early Sarasota architecture, I think is the benefit for sure,”

Becherelli says Dr. C.B Wilson owned the first car in Sarasota.

 

SHARE
Previous article78-Year-Old Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle
Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR