Back to Angola Festival takes a look at Manatee County history

MANATEE COUNTY – People of African, American, and Bahamian descent celebrate their history at the Back to Angola festival.

Vickie Oldham, a journalist, is the Project Director for Looking for Angola. She says Back to Angola festival is an extension of the Looking for Angola project.

Looking for Angola is a research project that found the history of the African American and Bahamian slaves and black Seminoles through Archeology surveys.

The research, done by Oldham and her team, says there was a community of former enslaved Africans and Seminole Native Americans living along the Manatee River in the 1800s, where now the Back to Angola Festival takes place.

“We’ve done surveys on this property and we’ve continued the research and so Back to Angola is extending an invitation to the people of the Bahamas to come here to Bradenton and see this land and meet Bradenton residents,” said Oldham.

Oldham wants everyone to know the history of the land along the Manatee River.

“What happened in a nutshell is people lived here in this area from 1812-1821 seeking freedom and they lived in freedom for those years, but Andrew Jackson indirectly ordered the destruction of this settlement,” said Oldham.

Daphney Towns organized the Back to Angola Festival. She is from the Bahamas so the research done by the Looking for Angola project touched home for her.

“A lot of Bahamians live in this region and never knew this history was right here and so we’re trying to bring awareness. We’re forming a Bahamian Association and we’re going to have a continuation and continue to bring awareness to this great history of our country,” said Towns.