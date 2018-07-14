All-girl skate

7-year-old Nikita Marcel shares about her day at Sarasota’s inaugural Skate Rising clinic.

“I love skating it’s so much fun,” said Marcel.

The worldwide non-profit organization, Skate Rising, teaches girls compassion through service and empowerment through skateboarding.

Tim Stork, owner of 180 Skate tells us Skate Rising puts an emphasis on supporting refugees, children’s hospitals, foster children, and much more, all while teaching girls to skate.

“It’s a day all to just empower girls through skateboarding, and bring awareness to the needy and the homeless,” said Stork.

Stork says it’s great for girls who may be intimidated at skate parks and don’t have the chance otherwise.

“Today we’ve see a lot of girls that have never skateboarded before so we’re hoping that they stick to it. At least it gets them out and trying it,” said Stork.

Stork’s daughter Sydney explains why young girls should take part in skating events.

“Helping girls to become skaters because it’s usually guys,” said Sydney.

“You know you’re just skating, everyone’s watching you, and it’s actually really fun,” said Marcel.

Stork expects for more dates to be added in the future; at least one per month.