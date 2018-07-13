Sarasota native creates Breaking the Bee about the 2017 Scripps National Championship

SARASOTA – “We want this film to show the importance of immigration and the success that immigrants can have here and that we are all Americans together,” said Sam Rega.

Breaking the Bee, a documentary directed, edited, and produced by Sam Rega who is a Sarasota native, follows four Indian–American children ages 7 to 14 competing to be the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.

“There’s a new dynasty that has began over the last 20 years and it’s Indian Americans winning the Scripps Spelling Bee so Breaking the Bee follows these four children as they try to become the Spelling Bee winner, but also looks at this dynasty in terms of how do we get to this dynasty, what’s involved, and how long will it last. ”

Breaking the Bee follows Akash, Ashrita, Shourav, and Tejas and their families for a year.

The Breaking the Bee crew also interviews Kevin Neghandi , a Scripps National Spelling Bee host for two years in a row.

You may know Neghandi from being an ESPN anchor or a former local sports reporter here in Sarasota.

“He brings so much emotion and passion to it. In 2017, he was the host. So he was able to go back and reflect on that Bee for us, telling us about each player and just relating it to sports because the Spelling Bee, it is a sport,” said Rega.

Rega says the film reflects the excitement of being at a Scripps National Spelling Bee competition.

“You are watching 6 year olds to 14 year olds at the top of their game spelling words that you’ve never heard of and you rhink you know a lot of words, well you don’t know a lot of words once you see them so there’s just a built in excitement level that is incredible.”