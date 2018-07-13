Missing car report turns into a Manatee County missing person investigation

BRADENTON- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is calling the disappearance of a Bradenton man suspicious.

37-year-old Jeremey Joyner has been reported missing since May 25th.

The initial report was a missing car report, filed by Joyner’s family, who told the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Joyner took the car.

The vehicle was later found in the parking lot of a Bradenton Church, but Joyner was nowhere to be found. The investigation then turned into a search for Joyner.

Dave Bristow, Spokesman for Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said, “We decided, ‘well, we might as well start working it as a missing person,’ even though he was in his 30’s. And he may have just decided just to leave the area. We don’t know right now. We don’t have any evidence at all that it’s foul play. But again, we just wanted to get the word out.”

Joyner was reportedly last seen at his residence in the 2100 block of 56th Avenue Terrace East in Bradenton.

Anyone with information on Joyner’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office.