Keytruda leads to quick remission

SARASOTA- What sounds like a medical miracle for a patient in Sarasota, could soon be the standard for cancer care.

David Cerone was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer, and started on a treatment of keytruda and chemotherapy.

Cerone was both hopeful and apprehensive, and 4 months later, he’s in complete remission.

“I couldn’t help but thank God for such a wonderful blessing,” Cerone said. “Hard to believe, why me on the opposite side, how have I managed to do this.”

“It’s fantastic that he’s had complete remission with regards to a stage 4 lung cancer,” Dr. Mamus said. “But I think at least as important is the fact that he’s tolerated things so well.”

Oncologist Dr. Steven Mamus says the less-toxic immunotherapy drugs are proving to have great results with less severe side effects.

“They’re concerned about getting treatments,” Dr. Mamus said. “Because of side-effects such as nausea and vomiting and all sorts of things, and our patient really did not experience anything in terms of side effects.”

“People go to google,” Cerone said. “And you read up every possible side-effect and you frighten yourself half to death, but I’ve had really very few side-effects.”

Cerone says getting treatment to survive, didn’t stop him from living.

“I’ve been able to play my violin, and I’ve been able to enjoy a wonderful quality of life, and I’ve been extremely grateful to all the people who’ve been part of this.”

Dr. Mamus says immunotherapy drugs are the future of cancer care, and is expecting to hear many more stories like Cerone’s.

“There’s an expanding list,” Dr. Mamus said. “It seems like every month or two we’re getting something else that’s being added. So, I think it’s very hopeful, and I think we’re still very hopeful here, and I think there is a lot of good things left to come.”

David Cerone is grateful for more time to spend with his family, and is glad this opportunity will be available for more people.

“I’m very happy for a younger generation,” Cerone said. “That’s going to have the opportunity to avail themselves to this amazing treatment.”