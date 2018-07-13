Glassblowing class comes to Ringling College of Art and Design

By
Hallie Peilet
-
0
38

SARASOTA – Friday was the first class in a brand new glassblowing facility, which Noah Coleman says wouldn’t be possible without Dr. Richard and Mrs. Barbara Basch.

“They gave a lot of support for this building,” Coleman, studio manager and technician of Basch Visual Arts Center at Ringling College said. “It’s really exciting because it represents a new medium that hasn’t been at Ringling College before.”

Coleman says he loves the paradoxical nature of glass.

“It’s rigid when it’s cold; it’s fluid when it’s warm,” Coleman said.

The furnace is kept at 2,100 degrees, and to slowly cool the glass, you’re looking at about 900 degrees.

It’s an art form with a steep learning curve, which Coleman, who started glassblowing 10 years ago, knows all too well.

“It’s a really physical medium; you’re using your whole body,” Coleman said. “It’s like dance in some ways because you’re trying to move around.”

All while trying to keep it at the perfect temperature.

It’s a daunting task, but Coleman says he tries to make molding minds, and glass, fun.

“One thing I always tell students is that they should expect to burn themselves and cut themselves, but we do take a lot of precautions,” Coleman said.

So next time you buy that vase or paperweight, think of the hands behind it.

“I think people underestimate how many steps it takes to get to the final product,” Coleman said.

The class is open to the public, and for openings keep an eye on the Ringling College Continuing Studies website.

SHARE
Previous articleSarasota native creates Breaking the Bee about the 2017 Scripps National Championship
Hallie Peilet
Hallie Peilet
http://www.snntv.com/hallie-peilet/
Hallie Peilet is an Indiana University graduate with a degree in broadcast journalism, and a minor in music. She has had experience in several media outlets. Previously, she interned for WCIU-TV in Chicago, learning about production and live reporting. During her senior year at IU, she worked as a reporter and anchor for her campus news station, and as a multimedia journalist for WTIU/WFIU, the PBS/NPR affiliate in Bloomington. She grew up just outside of Chicago in Munster, Indiana, and in her free time she enjoys spending time with her friends and family, discovering new music, and watching Chicago sports. If you have an idea for a story, e-mail her at hallie.peilet@snntv.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR