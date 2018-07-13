Feel Good Friday: Music Compound summer camps

SARASOTA COUNTY – In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Music Compound to check out the summer camps.

The facility at 1751 Cattlemen Road in Sarasota is offering camps through the weeks of summer for various age groups. They’re designed to help students explore a new instrument or improve their music skills.

Drumming was featured in one of the gatherings this week. Other themes includes vocals, strings and “Crafty Musicians.”

Music Compound President and Owner Jenny Alday Townsend says they’re even starting an adult band. Musicians 18 and under get together for a jam session every Monday from 6 to 7 p.m.

The summer concert series is held every third Friday of the month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Townsend talks about some of the programs and more.

Catch Feel Good Friday, weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.