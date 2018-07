SARASOTA COUNTY – U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan is drawing criticism for purchasing a yacht on the same day he voted in favor of a major tax cut package that could save him a substantial amount of money.

According to the Herald Tribune, the congressman traded in an older boat when he purchased the Ocean Alexander.

The Florida Democratic Party sent out a press release Wednesday saying in part, “If we needed more proof that Buchanan wrote the GOP Tax Bill to benefit himself, we got it.