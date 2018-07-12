Publix valet parking

The Publix of Lakewood Walk in Lakewood Ranch is testing a new Valet system.

Publix tells us the pilot project, which was picked from corporate, is slated to run for 90 days.

Going on their third week, Publix says they are unsure if the Valet system will continue after the test period, but their raving local reviews won’t hurt.

“It helps me a lot because my memory’s poor and I’m always in a rush. So usually when I leave Publix, I’m trying to find my car, and I realized, somebody could keep track of it for me. So I give them the keys, I get my groceries, I come back out, and my groceries get loaded and I don’t have to worry about where I left my car! If the service is there I should use it! These guys do a good job and I’d like to support that,” said Beth a valet user.

“This is amazing for our community, so it’s really convenient. Especially when you’re on the rush, on the go, so I mean it’s great! I’m really happy about it. Thank-you Publix,” said Ulga a valet user.

Unlike Publix baggers, tips for the valet crew are accepted.

You can use the system everyday from 10am-8pm.