Dead gators found in Bradenton may have been harvested

MANATEE COUNTY – Two alligators found dead in a Bradenton pond may have been harvested for meat.

Deputies are looking into the animals’ cause of death.

The dead gators were found Tuesday in a pond in the Fountain Lakes Condominium community.

According to the report, the gators were in a state of decomposition.

A spokesperson for Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they had not been made aware of the incident, and were not currently investigating.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s office.