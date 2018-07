VENICE – Venice proceeds with a new fire station. The Venice City Council agreed to find an architect to design a new fire station next to city hall.

The rendering of Sweet Sparkman Architects shows the new station is set to be a $7.2 million dollar cost for rebuilding Fire Station 1 on the City Hall campus.

While a fire fee is on the back burner for now,

City officials had hoped to establish one to provide revenue, that would be immune to fluctuating property values.