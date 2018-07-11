Arrest made in north Sarasota homicide

Update –

Sarasota Police Department arrest a man in connection to a homicide in north Sarasota.

Sarasota Police Department Detectives arrested and charged 39 year old Spencer Sanders with the murder of his wife, Blanka Sanders.

It happened Wednesday night in the 900 block of 42nd Street.

The victim’s daughter went to her residence to check on her mother due to her being unreachable during the day and found her dead.

Following an interview sanders was charged with murder.

He is currently being held in the Sarasota county jail.

Earlier-

Sarasota – The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 900 block of 42nd Street in Sarasota.

The only information available at this time at this time is the victim is a female.

There will be a media briefing at 8:30 pm.

This is a developing story.