Sarasota County officials looking to ban recreational marijuana

Lynden Blake
SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Commission will hear from area residents before imposing a ban on recreational marijuana.
According to the Herald Tribune, tentative public hearings to gather input on the issue are scheduled for August 29 and October 10.

All this comes just several weeks after the commission approved the county’s first two medical marijuana dispensaries.
On Tuesday, commissioner Mike Moran stressed the benefits of medical marijuana, but expressed concerns lobbyists are using clinical cannabis as a gateway to legalize recreational use in the state.

