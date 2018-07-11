Florida JobLink.com is hosting their first ever ‘hiring heroes’ career fair which is catered towards veterans.

Stephanie Sims, President of Florida JobLink.com says veterans have always been important to the company.

“I feel the best way to honor a veteran is to hire one, so that’s the reason and the impetus for this job fair tomorrow,” said Sims.

“We want to do everything we can to support them and their families and those especially transitioning from military status into civil employment too,” said Sims.

It starts tomorrow at the Sarasota Airport Holiday Inn, lasting from 10am to 1:30pm.

Sims says there will be a number of different openings including, first responder jobs, marketing jobs, health care, heavy equipment operators, security officers, educators, customer service professionals and more.

“Uhm just be ready to speak to employers on the spot and get interviewed right then because the employers are here because they do have immediate openings,” said Sims.

Hiring heroes is open to the general public and you can even pre-registration online at: FloridaJobLink.com to skip the lines tomorrow.