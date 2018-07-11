The extension of Legacy Trail will be on the ballot in November

SARASOTA COUNTY – Bikers, walkers, and runners, take note.

The extension for the Legacy Trail will be up for a vote in November.

Supporters for the measure gathered at the Art Ovation Hotel Wednesday in downtown Sarasota.

Legacy Trail Extension says if the referendum passes 65 million dollars in bonds will be used in phase one to construct trail on county–owned land from Ashton Road to south of Clark Road.

This will be an extension connecting to the existing trail in Venice to the south.

Phase two will connect from Ashton Road going north to Payne Park.

Campaign for Legacy Trail Extension co–chair Dan Bailey says the trail will provide an alternate transportation route.

“Well it just provides a connection for mobility. Because they’re gonna be several points of entry to the trail. There will be an opportunity for commuters particularly if they live if their home is within say like seven miles or eight miles of work they can get on their bike and ride to work.”

Bailey says the project will include walking bridges over Bee Ridge and Clark Roads.

