Siesta group hires lawyer to thwart Lido renourishment

SIESTA KEY- Like the sand through an hourglass, so too, are the days of the Lido Beach re-nourishment project.

In another episode of this sandy soap opera, Save Our Siesta Sands 2, a community group has hired a lawyer to prove that permits issued for the Lido Beach project violate federal laws, including the Clean Water Act. The group literally has the law on its side, because the name of lawyer representing it is Janine West Law. Law also feels she has the actual law on their side, as well.

Last month, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued permits to dredge from Big Pass to help re-nourish erosion on Lido Beach. Many Siesta residents feel it will damage Siesta Key, Big Pass, and the environment.