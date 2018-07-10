School Board member Robinson targeted for scam

SARASOTA – A Sarasota County School Board member has reportedly been scammed.

In May 2017, Eric Robinson, is an accountant representing Republican political action committees of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. In this capacity, Robinson wired nearly $120,000 from those political committees.

Investigators found a phone scammer duped Robinson into believing he was Curry’s fundraiser, Kevin Hofmann of Tallahassee. Robinson said some of the transfers were stopped, or that some money was recovered. Otherwise, he said his firm reimbursed the committee about $90,000.

An investigation has revealed the money taken in the scam was traced back to Nigeria, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was undertaken by SCSO, and included help from the U.S. Secret Service.