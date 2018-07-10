New and improved historic Sarasota Municipal Auditorium and Community Center unveiled

SARASOTA- A Sarasota landmark received a face-lift and Saturday it will be available to residents.

A grant of more than $450,000 from the Department of State’s Division of Historical Resources funded a renovation of the nearly 90 year–old Bayfront Community Center and Municipal Auditorium.

It was a project taking nearly 3 years to complete, transforming the community center into a rental space fit for just about any event.

Debbie Perez, Auditoriums Manager with City of Sarasota said, “A lot of people don’t know about it. We’re hoping more people find out about it. It’s a great space that’s open to the public. You can have a dinner party for 80 people and if you want to have a cocktail party without formal seating, you can have as many as 150 people. It’s very reasonably priced. We want the community to use it.”

Other cleanups include water damage to the building and a grout retouch on the iconic front windows of the auditorium.