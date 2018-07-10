New and improved historic Sarasota Municipal Auditorium and Community Center unveiled

By
Jennifer Kveglis
-
0
3

SARASOTA- A Sarasota landmark received a face-lift and Saturday it will be available to residents.

A grant of more than $450,000 from the Department of State’s Division of Historical Resources funded a renovation of the nearly 90 year–old Bayfront Community Center and Municipal Auditorium.

It was a project taking nearly 3 years to complete, transforming the community center into a rental space fit for just about any event.

Debbie Perez, Auditoriums Manager with City of Sarasota said, “A lot of people don’t know about it. We’re hoping more people find out about it. It’s a great space that’s open to the public. You can have a dinner party for 80 people and if you want to have a cocktail party without formal seating, you can have as many as 150 people. It’s very reasonably priced. We want the community to use it.”

Other cleanups include water damage to the building and a grout retouch on the iconic front windows of the auditorium.

SHARE
Previous articleChurch group stuck in Haiti is back home in Bradenton
Next articleInjured owl, rehabbed by Sarasota Police Department facilities manager
Jennifer Kveglis
Jennifer Kveglis
http://www.snntv.com/jennifer-kveglis/
Jennifer joined SNN in July of 2017. Born and raised in Mount Olive, New Jersey, she found her love for media as a lead anchor for her high school’s morning television program. She graduated from Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana and extended her studies at the University of Tampa where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Arts. In college she interned for FOX 13 and City of Tampa Television. Her future plans are to utilize her film-making skills to provide a unique rendition of storytelling. Her love for the sunshine, beach and local area made it an easy decision to stay in SWFL after graduation. In her free time, Jennifer can be found at the gym or exploring vegan restaurants. She loves to travel and expose herself to new environments. She is excited to embrace a brand new city while making introductions with the local community. She owes her successes to her supportive family, friends, and mentors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR