Man found dead in Sarasota pond

SARASOTA – A Tampa man reported missing in Sarasota Tuesday morning is found dead.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation in the death of Na’im S. Hunter.

Hunter was reported missing just before 2:00 a.m after being seen jumping into a lake in the Camelot Lakes neighborhood in Sarasota.

This morning, the Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force searched the lake and found Hunter’s body

The investigation is ongoing.

The image was provided to us by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.