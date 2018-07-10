Lost GoPro in Venice goes viral

By
Lynden Blake
-
0
9

VENICE – A Tampa man and a GoPro cause quite the stir on social media Tuesday.
Jeffrey Heim found the camera on Caspersen Beach in Venice July 8.

He posted the photo on Twitter, and an outpouring of retweets followed, one even being from the official GoPro account.
All the attention led to the owner finding Jeffrey on Facebook, and confirming it indeed was his device he lost in Venice while paddleboarding earlier this year.

The owner is driving form Gainesville to Tampa Wednesday to retrieve his camera.

SHARE
Previous articleHigh-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) treatment for prostate cancer
Next articleArt Ovation Hotel says racist note was from previous hotel guest
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com/lynden-blake/
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR