Lost GoPro in Venice goes viral

VENICE – A Tampa man and a GoPro cause quite the stir on social media Tuesday.

Jeffrey Heim found the camera on Caspersen Beach in Venice July 8.

He posted the photo on Twitter, and an outpouring of retweets followed, one even being from the official GoPro account.

All the attention led to the owner finding Jeffrey on Facebook, and confirming it indeed was his device he lost in Venice while paddleboarding earlier this year.

The owner is driving form Gainesville to Tampa Wednesday to retrieve his camera.