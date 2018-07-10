180 Skate drops into a safe and active summer with free camp

SARASOTA- Finding a safe and fun summer camp for your kids always seems to come with a hefty price tag.

This week 180 Skate tells parents to put their wallets away and kids to bring their wheels.

Nearly 40 boys and girls came out as the camp kicked off Tuesday in the parking lot and the back building of the First Baptist Church in Downtown Sarasota.

Skilled skaters volunteered as counselors, including professional skateboarder, Ron Allen.

Ages 4 to 13 and parents are welcome to drop in from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. through Friday.

The camp is completely free, but be sure to bring your helmet and board.