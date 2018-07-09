Workers repairing sinking asphalt at Cortez Plaza in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY – Workers hired by Manatee County are fixing the sinking asphalt caused by underground piping Monday at Cortez Plaza in Bradenton.

For the past several months the plaza experienced collapsing asphalt due to maintenance on old piping underground.

It spread to nearby parking spaces in front the surrounding businesses.

A worker at the site says they are making repairs to the pipe system on the far side of the plaza.

Bulldozers and laborers are scraping up the existing asphalt.

They plan to block off the area with no access to it and will take a month to complete.