Vehicle crash in Bradenton sends two to the hospital

MANATEE COUNTY – A multi vehicle accident Monday sends two patients to the hospital while causing traffic delays on I–75.

Highway Patrol says it happened just before 3 P.M. on the off ramp connecting I–75 south and state road 64.

A company vehicle rear ended a SUV on the off ramp with two other vehicles in front of them scattering debris on the road.

An ambulance transported two victims to Manatee Memorial Hospital, one a pregnant women.

Road workers directed traffic as the interchange is already going under construction.

The investigation is ongoing.