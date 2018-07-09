The Twig is on the move

VENICE – Venice’s The Twig Warehouse is now able to help even more foster children.

The nonprofit boutique founded two years ago, allows children in foster care to pick out seven free clothing items, and an accessory.

Development Director, Nicole Britton, says the twig has served almost 1,000 children, with last month being their busiest yet.

Now she hopes to help serve even more with the store’s new mobile trailer unit, taking it to group homes for what she calls the 127 Project.

“It’s air conditioned, it has the same flooring, same shelving, they get to pick out their items right there,” Britton said. “They generally can’t come to us, so we go to them.”

The Twig has their shopping day this Saturday. For more information visit www.thetwigcares.com.