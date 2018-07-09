Suncoast home vandalized with spray paint and vulgar language

OSPREY – At some point on Saturday night, this home located on Placid Drive in Osprey was vandalized. Neighbors woke up Sunday morning to this surprise…

“I had just got back from a vacation in Europe late Saturday night when I got up Sunday morning I saw the vulgarity written on the garage door and when I walked around to the side of the house I was horrified,” said Rick Stein.

Rick Stein who lives a few houses down says he noticed the house was vandalized around 7 a.m. Sunday morning… He says he saw vulgar language spray painted on the garage and sliced screens by the pool.

He says he’s never seen anything like this during his 15 years of living on Placid Drive.

“It’s the most perfect community. I’ve been here for 15 years. Never ever had an issue, never had a problem. Then to come home and see this is disheartening,” said Stein.

Stein says the home is unoccupied…. So to him, it’s strange this house was vandalized….

“It’s been empty for a long time. About a year ago a couple with their 6 children lived here. They moved and the bank took it back and it’s been refurbished. It was just painted a month ago,” said Stein.

For him… The worst part of it all is the swastika he saw painted on the side of the house… It’s now covered with newspaper.

“I’m the president of a humanistic organization in Sarasota, the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism. We try every day to help our community, our local citizens and the citizens of the world in any small way that we can and this is antithetical to what we try to do,” said Stein.

The Sheriff’s Office sent a statement to SNN saying they responded to the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning and the incident is still an active investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone in the community who believes they have information related to the incident, contact the Criminal Investigations Section, 941.861.4900.