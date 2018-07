SARASOTA – After returning from breakfast on the 4th of July, Michael Davis found a note written on hotel stationery at the Art Ovation Hotel that contained a racial slur.

He then went to social media with the picture of the note, and he posted in part, “Racism still exists in 2018”.

Michael’s father, Frank Davis, is president and CEO of The Horizon Group.

The hotel management apologized, but the Davis family moved to a hotel in Clearwater after the incident.