Former SHS star now a Major league All-Star

SARASOTA – The votes are in for the Major League Baseball mid-summer classic, and Former Sarasota HS star, and current Reds 2nd baseman, Scooter Gennett was selected to the National League All–Star team for the first time in his career.

Scooter has been leading the National League in hitting for weeks, and is currently tied for first with the Cubs Alberto Almora at .326.

Gennett will join his fellow All–Stars in Washington, DC for the 2018 All-Star Game next Tuesday night. With his 4 homer game last season, maybe they will consider him for the the HR Derby.