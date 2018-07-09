Former SHS star now a Major league All-Star

By
Don Brennan
-
0
1

SARASOTA – The votes are in for the Major League Baseball mid-summer classic, and Former Sarasota HS star, and current Reds 2nd baseman, Scooter Gennett was selected to the National League All–Star team for the first time in his career.

Scooter has been leading the National League in hitting for weeks, and is currently tied for first with the Cubs Alberto Almora at .326.

Gennett will join his fellow All–Stars in Washington, DC for the 2018 All-Star Game next Tuesday night. With his 4 homer game last season, maybe they will consider him for the the HR Derby.

 

SHARE
Previous articleVenice under construction
Next articleCanes’ QB grants wish to ill teen
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR