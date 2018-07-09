A change may be coming for major ranch development in Sarasota County.

Kathy Leon
SARASOTA – A change may be coming for major ranch development in Sarasota County.

The proposed change is regarding development rules for the expansive Hi Hat Ranch, and it would give ranch owners a way to develop the large chunk of land east of Interstate 75.

Owners of the ranch are requesting a change specific to their land to allow for a two–step approval process that would allow a massive community that would take several decades to build.

Critics argue the potential change would undermine the county’s long range 2050 growth management plan.

This proposal will be considered by the Sarasota County Commission this week.

Kathy Leon
