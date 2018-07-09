Canes’ QB grants wish to ill teen

TAMPA – Miami Hurricanes QB Malik Rosier paid a visit to a fan stricken with cancer in Tampa recently.
Jordan Quintero is a huge sports fan but he has been stricken with brain cancer. One of his wishes was to meet a University of Miami football player. Rosier has connections hear on the Suncoast. He found out about the teen’s wish and took several Canes’ players up to meet Quintero to make his wish come true. I’m sure it made his day, as well.
Rosier’s step-mom Shannon Howell Rosier grew up in Sarasota, and his step-grandfather is the late, great Eddie Howell, a well-regarded coach, teacher, and administrator on the Suncoast, as well.