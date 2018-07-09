Bradenton teens stranded in Haiti during riots

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
1

MANATEE COUNTY – A major conflict in the Caribbean has become a cause of worry for parents in Bradenton.

Violent protests over fuel prices over the weekend forced flight cancellations, leaving a church youth group with 30 volunteers, 18 of which are teens , from Woodland Community Church unable to make it to the airport Saturday. That’s according to the Bradenton Herald.

On Saturday, Haiti’s government announced a sharp rise in fuel prices, sending the country into turmoil.

There was people protesting in the streets, smashing buildings and setting fires.

Mike Wilson, the founder of the nonprofit organization hosting the group says they tried to get to the airport around 4 a.m. Saturday in hopes the early time would help them avoid protesters and problems on the road.

But unfortunately, the group hit multiple roadblocks and decided returning to their compound would be the safest option.

Suncoast parents say they feel helpless and they will not be sleeping until their children are home.

It’s still not known when they will be able to make it back to Florida.

SHARE
Previous articleRacial slur found at Sarasota’s newest upscale hotel
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR