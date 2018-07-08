Man releases daughter after 24 hour hostage standoff, before killing himself

POLK COUNTY- The hostage standoff in Lakeland is finally over, after more than 24 hours. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said 39-year-old, Gary Cauley released his 6-year-old daughter to deputies, before killing himself.

Around 1:20 p.m, on Sunday the young girl walked out of the home, unharmed.

She told detectives she wasn’t scared even though her father was pacing back and forth, with a gun in hand.

Shortly after releasing his daughter, Cauley walked out with a gun pointed to his head. He shot himself, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The sad news is that he told us the truth,” Judd said. “I’m going to commit suicide’ he had been telling us that since yesterday and that’s exactly what he did, was commit suicide, in the presence of our SWAT team members, as we were introducing gas that last time.”

Cauley would have faced a series of charges, had he not committed suicide, including armed kidnapping, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judd says he was not legally allowed to own a gun.

“At this time, the daughter is in the custody of the Department of Children and Families and will not be reunited with her mother until the agency determines it is safe,” Judd said.