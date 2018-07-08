Lionfish Derby removes 545 invasive fish this weekend

SARASOTA – Lionfish are an invasive species that are likely impacting native Florida species and habitat. First reported off South Florida in 1985, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been working to remove the fish from our coast.

One way to make that happen…Eat them.

Seven teams took to the Gulf of Mexico this weekend for the fifth annual Sarasota Lionfish Derby.

“each team can have up to four people and we expect to have a few hundred lionfish come in today,” said Lad Akins who is the Director of Special Projects at REEF.

Lionfish that’s headed for our table is dissected at the Derby weigh-in.

“For this event we score all of the lionfish that come in, but we also do demonstrations and teach people how to filet and handle the fish. We have researchers from University’s doing work on the fish that are brought in,” said Akins.

STAND UP: and what’s the point of all of this? Well, lionfish are invasive to Atlantic waters where the Suncoast sits….

“They’re native to the indo-pacific. They’ve been introduced by most likely aquarium releases and began reproducing in this part of the world where they don’t belong and they’re causing dramatic impacts to our native marine life,” said Lad Akins.

“These are food that this lionfish ate and very recently probably on the same day that it was collected because these are in very good shape,” said James Locascio who is the Program Manager of Fisheries Habitat Ecology and Acoustics. “We don’t have as many invasive marine species as we do terrestrial , but the impact is as great or perhaps greater because our economy is tied to our commercial fisheries in Florida.”

David Ventura, the Seafood Coordinator for Whole Foods Market Florida, says Whole Foods wants to be a part of solving the Lionfish invasive species problem.

“At Whole Foods Market we are all about sustainability and we feel that getting the lionfish situation under control will help us create sustainability for the other fish in Florida,” said Ventura.

“But even if people aren’t able to go out and dive and remove the fish, they can ask for it at the restaurant it’s a very good eating fish. The more people ask for it, the more the demand it will be to get them out of the water,” said Akins.