CCSO warns community of “Sheriff’s office” scam

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning Suncoast residents to look out for a phone scam.

The sheriff’s office tweeted today saying, “We received two calls yesterday in reference to scams involving the Sheriff’s Office. In both cases, the caller identified themselves as a member of our agency, advised the victim they had a warrant, and then requested payment for bail over the phone.”

We received two calls yesterday in reference to scams involving the Sheriff's Office. In both cases, the caller identified themselves as a member of our agency, advised the victim they had a warrant, and then requested payment for bail over the phone. Tweet 12 pic.twitter.com/Y9MZj316vA — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) July 8, 2018

The sheriff’s office says their agency, & the clerk’s office, will never ask for a gift card number to pay a fine over the phone.