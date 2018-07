SARASOTA – A scary moment for customers at a Sarasota 7-11 as a vehicle caught fire near the gas pumps.

Sarasota County Emergency Services firefighters responded to the 711 located at 1600 University Parkway just after 2:35 pm Sunday to reports of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames near the gas pumps.

Once on scene, first responders were able to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported and an official cause of the fire has not been released.