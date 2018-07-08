Art Gallery Guide: Palm Avenue’s First Friday Walks & Glass in the Gardens

Shop, Dine and Explore as you’re serenaded by live music from 6 A.M. to 9 P.M. at Palm Avenue’s First Friday Walks—This Friday. Enjoy gallery openings, dining, antiques, specialty shops. Stop for a welcome drink, small bites, browse everything that catches your attention. Don’t want to stroll? I-ride is available for easy transport. First Friday all along Palm Avenue in Downtown Sarasota this Friday evening.

As part of Selby Garden’s exhibition, “In Dialogue with Nature: Glass in the Gardens,” artist and gallery owner Duncan McClellan presents a keynote presentation on the nature-themed artwork created by himself and other gallery artists. McClellan’s love affair with glass began as a small child while visiting a glass factory in Virginia. McClellan’s keynote presentation takes place July 25th from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens at Orange Avenue and Mound.

Do you have an opening or event to share? Send us an email at “gallery@snntv.com.”