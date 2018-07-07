Sarasota BMX hosts State Cup Race

SARASOTA – Sarasota BMX hosts its State Cup Race

Racers are gearing up to begin the race on Sarasota’s BMX race track.

The race is a State Championship Qualifier and bikers of all ages will participate.

There is a 5 dollar pump tract race for people 5 years old and older.

Individual and Team Competitions begin at 6 pm and awards follow after.

“It’s fun for all ages. It’s great to watch. The Pro-AM is going to be all of our pro riders and they’re really fun to watch,” said Melissa Sallee who is the Assistant Track Director.