Sarasota BMX hosts State Cup Race

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
19

SARASOTA – Sarasota BMX hosts its State Cup Race

Racers are gearing up to begin the race on Sarasota’s BMX race track.

The race is a State Championship Qualifier and bikers of all ages will participate.

There is a 5 dollar pump tract race for people 5 years old and older.

Individual and Team Competitions begin at 6 pm and awards follow after.

“It’s fun for all ages. It’s great to watch. The Pro-AM is going to be all of our pro riders and they’re really fun to watch,” said Melissa Sallee who is the Assistant Track Director.

Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

