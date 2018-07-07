Red Tide still persists on the Suncoast

SARASOTA – If you’re headed to the beach in Sarasota this weekend, Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say you should be aware of a patchy bloom of red tide that persists in the area.

According to a recent status report from the FWC, 24 samples collected from offshore of Sarasota County showed the red tide organism at background to high concentrations.

Fish kills were reported in Casey Key, Manasota Beach, Nokomis Beach, Venice Beach and Venice North Jetty this past week.

FWC reports respiratory irritation was reported at Lido Key, Manasota Beach, Nokomis, Venice Beach and Venice North Jetty.

Red tide is also impacting Charlotte County, Lee County and Collier County.