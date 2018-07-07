Red Tide still persists on the Suncoast

By
Nadine Young
-
0
1

SARASOTA – If you’re headed to the beach in Sarasota this weekend,  Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say you should be aware of a patchy bloom of red tide that persists in the area.

According to a recent  status report from the FWC, 24 samples collected from offshore of Sarasota County showed the red tide organism at background to high concentrations.

Fish kills were reported in Casey Key, Manasota Beach, Nokomis Beach, Venice Beach and Venice North Jetty this past week.
FWC reports  respiratory irritation was reported at Lido Key, Manasota Beach, Nokomis, Venice Beach and Venice North Jetty.

Red tide is also impacting Charlotte County, Lee County and Collier County.

SHARE
Previous articleFormer Southeast star dead at 45
Nadine Young
Nadine Young
http://www.snntv.com/nadine-young/
Nadine Young is a multi-media journalist. She joined the SNN news team in March of 2017. Nadine is no stranger to Florida, although born in New York she attended high school and college here. Nadine graduated from the University of South Florida in December of 2017, with a degree in Mass Communications with a focus in Broadcast News and a minor in Psychology. During her time at USF, she interned at FOX 13 news and News Channel 8 in Tampa. Nadine is an avid basketball fan, loves finding new places to eat, and spending time with her family and friends. Nadine loves to meet new people and listen to their stories. If you have a story idea, or if you’d just like to say hello, you can contact Nadine via email at Nadine.Young@snntv.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR